Monday, September 2, 2019
Keller wins high school X-Country meet
Crittenden County cross country runner Kate Keller won the Fenton Dawson Invitational 5k race on Saturday in Cadiz.
The junior ran a personal best 20:50 on the 3.1-mike course.
Get all the CCHS cross country results in this week’s printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
Crittenden Press Online
9/02/2019 08:12:00 PM
