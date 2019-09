Keller wins high school X-Country meet

Fleas closing Crittenden Courthouse today Fleas are biting people in the Crittenden County Courthouse, so it's closing today at 1pm in order for an exterminator to work on gett...

County meets with Amish leaders over road woes County leaders met today with several Amish elders seeking a solution to problems along paved county roads caused by horse and buggy traf...

Natural gas line ruptured First responders have been alerted to a ruptured natural gas line on Church Street in Marion. No indication at this point how the two-...

US 641: A new path to interstate Click Image to Enlarge Crittenden County’s interests were well represented Tuesday at a public meeting to reveal the preliminary preferr...