Monday, September 2, 2019

Keller wins high school X-Country meet

Crittenden County cross country runner Kate Keller won the Fenton Dawson Invitational 5k race on Saturday in Cadiz. 

The junior ran a personal best 20:50 on the 3.1-mike course.

Get all the CCHS cross country results in this week’s printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
