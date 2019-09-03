LHHS expanding health care services

Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services is expanding its reach in the community it calls home.
In late September or early October, Livingston CARE Clinic will open on Main Street in Salem in the former home of Burkhart Rural Health Clinic. Two advanced practice registered nurses, or APRNs, will lead the office.
"We've always wanted to have our own clinic here in the community we have our hospital in," said Leah Tramble, LHHS director of marketing. "It was an opportunity that kind of popped up out of nowhere. We knew that was a big gap in our community."
Tramble said the focus will be on family medicine, with a goal to minimize the time patients wait to access health care.
"We eventually hope to have mental health care," Tramble said.
The Burkhart Clinic closed in July. The vacancy in Salem health care led LHHS to step in, adding to its current list of health care offerings. Already, LHHS has a walk-in clinic at the Salem hospital that operates outside typical weekday business hours, Grand Lakes Clinic in Grand Rivers and Eddyville Family Medical Clinic.
