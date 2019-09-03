LHHS expanding health care services

Fleas closing Crittenden Courthouse today Fleas are biting people in the Crittenden County Courthouse, so it's closing today at 1pm in order for an exterminator to work on gett...

Three charged in criminal invesgiation Crittenden County Sheriff's Department has charged three local individuals with receiving stolen property and other crimes. Deputy R...

County meets with Amish leaders over road woes County leaders met today with several Amish elders seeking a solution to problems along paved county roads caused by horse and buggy traf...

Natural gas line ruptured First responders have been alerted to a ruptured natural gas line on Church Street in Marion. No indication at this point how the two-...