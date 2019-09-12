Thursday, September 12, 2019

Marion man survives harrowing experience

Clifton Etheridge knows grace was on his side Tuesday evening after surviving a harrowing experience at his home that could have spelled his demise.

The Marion man was doing some work around his home on Rochester Avenue when the ground beneath his feet gave way, dropping him into a well he had filled in two years ago. Quick reaction allowed him to stop his fall before becoming completely immersed in the the dark, murky waters below.

"I can't swim a lick," Etheridge said Wednesday, happy to be back at work the morning after the incident.

Find out how Etheridge made it out when he tells his story and offers a warning to homeowners in next week's issue of The Crittenden Press, on newsstands Wednesday.
