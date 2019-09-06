Marion sewer line upgrades nearing end

Marion’s sewer line upgrades will transition next week from the city’s northeastern quadrant around the park to an area around the golf course in the southwest corner.
The work is part of an overall $2.5 million project mandated by the state to improve the efficiency of the municipal wastewater treatment system. This first phase of improvements should conclude this year, with construction of a new sewer treatment plant, the second phase, on schedule to begin next year.
The line replacement around Marion-Crittenden County Park should conclude this week, according to City Administrator Adam Ledford. It included a large amount of digging to replace a wide variety delivery line sizes. The work set to being next week drains a number of residential neighborhoods, Industrial Park South and schools. It will require less digging, utilizing what is called slip-lining to insert new pipes inside current drainage.
Ledford met Wednesday with the contractor performing the work and engineering firm overseeing the project.
For a full progress report, pick up a copy of next week’s print edition of The Crittenden Press.
The work is part of an overall $2.5 million project mandated by the state to improve the efficiency of the municipal wastewater treatment system. This first phase of improvements should conclude this year, with construction of a new sewer treatment plant, the second phase, on schedule to begin next year.
The line replacement around Marion-Crittenden County Park should conclude this week, according to City Administrator Adam Ledford. It included a large amount of digging to replace a wide variety delivery line sizes. The work set to being next week drains a number of residential neighborhoods, Industrial Park South and schools. It will require less digging, utilizing what is called slip-lining to insert new pipes inside current drainage.
Ledford met Wednesday with the contractor performing the work and engineering firm overseeing the project.
For a full progress report, pick up a copy of next week’s print edition of The Crittenden Press.