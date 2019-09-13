Accident involved empty school bus in Livingston County

UPDATE 2:
At 10:45am traffic was moving through the crash site on one lane.
UPDATE:
Reports are that an empty school bus – carrying no children – and pickup truck collided. One person was airlifted from the scene.
According to the Kentucky Department of Transportation, the road will remain closed to at least late morning.
The bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital but did not appear to have serious injuries. A person in the pickup had to be extricated and was flown to a nearby hospital.
ORIGINAL POST
There has been a multi-vehicle automobile accident in Livingston County on River Road (Ky. 137).
River Road is blocked to through traffic between Ky. 763 and the Birdsville boat ramp.
The road is expected to be blocked until about 10am.