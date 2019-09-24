Podiatry care at Crittenden Community Hospital

|Click Image to Enlarge
Dr. Dowell will be in Marion Oct. 9 and Oct. 23. He works with wound specialists to treat lower extremity wounds, and his focus is on helping patients maintain mobility and prevent future wounds. His primary interest is wound surgery but also will discuss elective procedures to prevent future wounds.
Dr. Dowell treats patients twice a month in Marion. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and Des Moines Medical University.
To make an appointment, call Crittenden Community Hospital at (270) 965-5281.