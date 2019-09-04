YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Repairs to Smithland Bridge expidited
An emergency quote request was issued last week that provides contractors with a 10-day window to present proposals for repairs to a stringer damaged by overweight trucks crossing the structure, also known as the Lucy Jefferson Memorial Bridge. Bids are due Friday.
Once a group of pre-approved bridge repair contractors present bids on the required work, the KyTC Division of Purchases will review submissions and award the contract to the lowest bidder, with construction starting soon thereafter.
The Transportation Cabinet will provide timely notice of work zone lane restrictions to facilitate the work once the successful bidder provides a start date and timeline for the repairs.
Reduced load limits were posted for the 88-year-old U.S. 60 span over the Cumberland River on July 24 after inspectors determined a stringer below the bridge deck had been damaged by overweight trucks crossing the structure. KyTC engineers have worked with law enforcement agencies to provide more diligent monitoring of truck traffic crossing the bridge while the reduced limits are in place.
For more on when the bridge will return to normal weight limits, see this week's issue of The Crittenden Press at newsstands today.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 9/04/2019 06:00:00 AM