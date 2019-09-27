Traveling Ky. Vietnam Wall viewing open

A loved one of Johnny W. Lindsey, a local man killed in the Vietnam War, creates a rubbing this morning of his engraved name that appears on the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall on display through Sunday at Marion Commons. The Wall is manned around the clock and there is no cost to view or create a rubbing of one of the 1,105 names of Kentucky men killed in the war, including five each from Crittenden and Livingston counties. Besides the wall, there is information on men killed in the war, a documentary on the war and posters providing a history of and insight to the war.
