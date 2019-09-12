U.S. 641 Phase 2 relocation materials available

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's public meeting on the future of U.S. 641 between Fredonia and Eddyville was last month, but materials from that meeting can still be downloaded from The Press Online. Materials include a two-page project overview, a seven-question survey and full-size map of the preliminary preferred alternative route for a relocated U.S. 641 in Caldwell and Lyon counties, the second phase of the overall Marion-to-Eddyville project. These are the same materials made available to the public at the Aug. 27 meeting in Fredonia.
Click on the links below to download the respective document: