Woman, children reportedly uninjured in wreck

A woman and two children reportedly escaped harm this morning when their vehicle left a rain-slicked roadway in what is known as the Deanwood Curve about 9 miles east of Marion on Ky. 120. According to a first-responder on the scene, the driver appeared to be OK as were the children. The vehicle was headed east and left the north side of the roadway around 10:15 a.m., failing to make the sharp curve and coming to a rest in a grassy clearing. The occupants were checked out by Crittenden EMS at the scene, and Kentucky State Police is working the accident.