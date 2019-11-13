YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Guess who's in CAF's "Boardinghouse"
The local actresses are part of a cast and crew that will present this weekend’s Community Arts Foundation play "The Boardinhouse" at Fohs Hall.
An eclectic bunch of misfits are also lodging at the Boardinghouse, providing a backdrop of intrigue and laughter.
There will be two shows this weekend. Saturday night’s 6 p.m., premier is a dinner theater, but tickets for a seat only may be purchased at the door. Seating only is $15. An encore matinee is at 2 p.m., Sunday. It will be show only with no meal.
Read more about the plot and the cast of characters in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press, which is on newsstands now.
