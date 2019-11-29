Parades, Christmas concert

There will be three Christmas parades in the area. Marion’s parade will be at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7 and the theme will be Christmas Lights, Winter Nights.
Because of storms forecast for Saturday, Salem’s annual Christmas parade has been rescheduled for 4 p.m., Sunday. Lineup begins at 2:30 p.m.
Fredonia will have its parade at 6 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 6. “Small Town Christmas” is the theme.
Following the Marion Christmas Parade, Life in Christ Church is hosting an “It’s All About Christmas” concert with a Trans-Siberian Orchestra flavor. This a free concert and open to the public.