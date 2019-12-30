Did you bring home a bundle of joy in 2019? Share a picture with our readers! Photos for Babies of 2019 will be accepted by email through Jan. 6.
Send baby's name, birth date and parents' names to allison@the-press.com and the photos will appear in our Jan. 9 issue. Cost is $12, and payment arrangements will be made via email.
There will be no edition of The Crittenden Press this Thursday; however, we will be back to our normal print schedule with our Jan. 9 issue.
Happy New Year from The Crittenden Press!