Christmas Play this weekend at Fohs

This community performance is under the direction of elementary school arts and humanities teachers and is sponsored by the Community Arts Foundation. Saturday’s performance is a 6 p.m., and Sunday’s is at 2 p.m.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to help the CCES library to purchase some new shelving.
Here is a cast of characters for this weekend's performances:
- Aly Yates - Chestnut
- Macie Conger - Figgy (trumpet solo)
- Mollie Blazina - Holly
- Lacey Boone - Mistletoe
- Emme Lynch - Peppermint
- Brooklynn Stinnett - Charles Dickens
- Macibelle Hardesty - Drama Teacher, Bob Cratchit, Lucky
- Kodi Stoner - Scrooge
- Kendall Hoover - Fred, Belle
- Allie Day - Merry, Old Joe
- Hayden Peak - Glee, Moolah
- Nai'Zayah Bell - Ghost of Jacob Marley
- Kylie Bloodworth - Spirit of Christmas Past
- Cheyenne Starkey - Young Ebenezer, Pockets
- Chloe Rushing - Fran, Peter Cratchit
- Amelia Johnson - Fezziwig
- Jaisen Lineberry - Dick Wilkins, Spirit of Christmas Future
- Braelyn Merrill - Spirit of Christmas Present
- Gavin Grimes - Mrs. Cratchit
- Aerie Suggs - Martha Cratchit, Char Woman
- Landon Woodall - Tiny Tim
Fred Stubblefield, Tanner Way and James Crider will handle lights and sound.
The high school art department painted set backdrops and the school ag department provided structures for the backdrops.