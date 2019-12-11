City's two liquor licenses issued

Under its new alcohol sales law, Marion is allowed two package store liquor licenses.
Both licenses have been issued, according to Heath Martin, Marion’s Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) administrator.
Both stores that will sell distilled spirits and wines are located north of downtown on Sturgis Road.
For more details and to find out who's going to be selling packaged liquor, grab a copy of this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press, which will be on newsstands after lunchtime today.
You can subscribe here to get the full e-Edition.