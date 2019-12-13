YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, December 13, 2019
Hodge will coach No. 700 Saturday
Saturday night she will lead her team against University Heights at Rocket Arena.
When that contest tips off, it will signal the 700th game that Hodge has coached the Crittenden County High School girls' team.
Coach Hodge's Lady Rockets have been among the winningest girls' programs in the region this decade. Since 2010, Crittenden has averaged 15 wins per season.
This decade, Coach Hodge guided the Lady Rockets to three district tournament titles – in 2011, 2017 and 2018 – and in 2011 the Lady Rockets won the school's only basketball regional championship and played in the KHSAA Sweet 16.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 12/13/2019 06:02:00 PM