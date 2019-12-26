Back in jail 24 years after being ordered out of KY A convicted felon who was court-ordered out of Kentucky in 1995 is back behind bars in Marion, charged with leading police on a high-speed...

Ferry closing today for drift Cave in Rock Ferry will close at dusk today (Saturday) due to a large amount of drift coming down the Ohio River. The closing time will ...

Ferry closing again today at dusk Cave in Rock Ferry will close at dusk today (Sunday) due to a large amount of drift debris coming down the Ohio River. The closing time will...

Jail earns Chamber's monthly recognition Crittenden County Detention Center was selected as the Chamber of Commerce Organization of the Month for December. The recognition is spon...