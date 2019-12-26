Jail earns Chamber's monthly recognition

Crittenden County Detention Center was selected as the Chamber of Commerce Organization of the Month for December. The recognition is sponsored by Ed Jones, Mickey Alexander, broker. Pictured are Chamber and Detention Center employees and represenatives (seated from left) Melissa Kirk, Susan Gilland, Whitney Parish, Athena Hayes, (standing from left) Amy Samuels, Elizabeth Floyd, Natalie Parish, Charlie Day, Jan Cox, Jeffery Wyatt, Dylan Tabor, Jailer Robbie Kirk, Judge-Executive Perry Newcom, Kevin Maxfield, Steve Watson, Brandi Binkley, Shelly Davidson, Jessie Collins, Madison Qualls and Kelsey Berry. The jail was recognized because of its work release program that benefits many in the community.
Chamber retiring monthly awards
Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce has retired its Business or Orgnaization of the Month program in favor of something less frequent.
The group made the decision at this month’s regular meeting, citing a desire to make the honor a bit more substative.
“We want to really make it a big deal,” said Chamber President Elizabeth Floyd.
She said the idea is to create a bigger splash for those who are honored.
Crittenden County Detention Center was singled out with the Chamber’s final monthly recognition for December. Mickey Alexander and Ed Jones, the local financial consulting firm, has been sponsoring the monthly awards.
Floyd said the jail administration, employees and its work-release program saved the community and taxpayers money with the work they provide in the community. She said guards and inmates are a big help, too, when it comes to helping the Chamber of Commerce prepare for and clean up after activities such as the Pumpkin Festival, held downtown each fall.
“Jailer Kirk sent over a team of men to help with chairs and tables that had to be moved from the basement of the courthouse. Since it was mainly Chamber women that worked the festival, that really helped us out tremendously,” Floyd said.
“Beginning with the first quarter of 2020, we will be starting the Chamber Spotlight,” Floyd added, pointing out the honor’s new moniker.
The Chamber of Commerce serves a variety of roles in the community from supporting local retail industry to organizing and hosting community events and festivals. It meets at 9 a.m., on the first Tuesday of each month at Marion City Hall. The Chamber’s office is located inside city hall.