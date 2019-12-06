YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, December 6, 2019
Parade kicks off at 5pm on Saturday
The parade is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and Partners Insurance. Participants should begin lining up at the normal staging area at 4 p.m. The parade begins at 5 p.m.
Selected as judges, who will be picking top floats entered in the parade, are Tammy Owen, Melissa Jones Tabor and Viki Carlson.
There are other Christmas events going on that day, including Snack with Santa from 1-3 p.m., at the fairgrounds and Life in Christ Church is hosting a public Christmas concert that evening. Deer Creek Church's annual live Nativity will begin that night, too, following the parade.
12/06/2019 04:18:00 PM