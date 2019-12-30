Police investigating burglaries in Marion

Marion Police Chief Ray O’Neal is encouraging city residents to keep an outdoor light on at night and be sure vehicle doors are locked following a spate of burglaries over the past few days.
A couple of parked vehicles were burglarized before midnight Sunday night and there have been a number of other similar reports over the past week, the chief said.
“Leaving an outside light on deters criminals about as well as anything,” he said. “And make sure vehicles are locked.”
About $400 in cash, cellular phone accessories, a purse and other items have been taken from unlocked parked vehicles along streets and driveways. There is also evidence that the burglars were inside of at least one garage.
Most of the nefarious activity has been around North Weldon, East Carlisle and North College streets, but there was at least one more on Old Morganfield Road where they took a flashlight from a parked truck.
The chief says these appear to be crimes of convenience where the burglars are not physically breaking into anything, simply taking from unlocked vehicles.
He encourages residents to also make sure outbuildings and garages are locked up at night.
Some home security video has captured images of the believed burglars and police are currently working on leads provided by the video.
If you see anything suspicious or have information about any of the burglaries, call Marion Police Department at 270.965.3500.