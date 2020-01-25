1,000 Points and counting ...

Teammate Gabe Mott is not far behind and should reach the coveted mark by the end of this coming week.
There will be a recognition of all of Crittenden County basketball's 1,000 Points Club members at Rocket Arena on Feb. 7. Get all of the details in your printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
