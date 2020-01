Police investigating burglaries in Marion Marion Police Chief Ray O’Neal is encouraging city residents to keep an outdoor light on at night and be sure vehicle doors are locked fo...

Jail earns Chamber's monthly recognition Crittenden County Detention Center was selected as the Chamber of Commerce Organization of the Month for December. The recognition is spon...

Follow holiday basketball here Crittenden County's basketball teams dropped their first games in holiday tournament play on Friday. The girls fell to Grayson Count...

Hayride hails New Year with free event The Old Kentucky Hayride, a musical movement taking the community by storm, will be on stage on New Year’s Eve at Fohs Hall with a pickin’...