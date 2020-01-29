Boil Water Update for City of Marion

Crittenden firefighters responding in Livingston A two-story home is on fire in the Hampton area of Livingston County. Authorities in Livingston County have asked for mutual aid from Cr...

Marion Pizza Hut closing Marion’s Pizza Hut will serve patrons for the final time Wednesday. District manager Denise Crawford confirmed Thursday that the restauran...

Livingston sheriff searching for missing man The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person, Gary L. Cowen, 62, of S...

School cancelled Thursday; Boil Water Crittenden County School District has cancelled all classes for Thursday due to a water issue in Marion. Marion city officials announced...