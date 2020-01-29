YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Boil Water Update for City of Marion
Repairs have already been made and the system is being recharged, Ledford said.
The boil order will resume until at least 4pm on Thursday. Safe Drinking Water Guidelines require boil orders to be in place for 24 hours following such an incident.
School in Crittenden County has been cancelled for Thursday due to the boil order. Superintendent Vince Clark said it would be nearly impossible to prepare about 1,300 students their school meals and keep fresh drinking water available throughout the school day without water from the tap.
Pictured are crews who were working on the water line late Wednesday afternoon.
