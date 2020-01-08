YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
College Street house for sale
This two-bedroom home located in Marion has lots of potential with a bonus room, finished attic and unfishished basement.
If you're looking to buy in Marion, whether it's a starter house or you're ready to downsize, check this one out.
Call Al Starnes at Coldwell Banker to see this and other area listings.
Crittenden Press Online
1/08/2020 10:37:00 AM
