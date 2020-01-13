YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, January 13, 2020
Ferry will reopen Tuesday morning
Cave in Rock Ferry will reopen at 6am Tuesday following repairs today to the tug boat.
A damaged manifold was discovered late Sunday, prompting the decision to idle the boat and make the necessary repairs on Monday.
It will be back in a regular schedule Tuesday.
