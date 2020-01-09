Flooding expected over next 3 days

Estate leaves money to Fohs Hall A Crittenden County man has left a sizable sum of money to Fohs Hall. Thousands of dollars were part of a life insurance bequest left by...

Judge Williams seeks higher court Crittenden Circuit Judge Rene Williams has filed to seek a position on a higher court. Williams has served as circuit judge for Crittend...

Judge anticipates push for 2A Sanctuary here Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom anticipates a grassroots movement here to compel local leaders to explore making this commu...

Police investigating burglaries in Marion Marion Police Chief Ray O’Neal is encouraging city residents to keep an outdoor light on at night and be sure vehicle doors are locked fo...