Flooding expected over next 3 days

Forecasters are warning of potential record rainfall starting tonight and continuing through Saturday.
There is a chance for a three-day total in excess of six inches of rain with accompanying 30-50mph winds.
With a forecast of heavy rainfall into the weekend, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) encourages everyone to get ready for the possibility of flooding.
“Flooding can happen anytime, even in winter months,” said FEMA Region V Administrator James K. Joseph. “Make sure your family knows how to stay safe before extreme weather occurs – don’t attempt to walk or drive through flowing water and verify your mobile phone is enabled to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts to warn you of dangerous conditions and other emergencies in your area.”
Stay tuned to The Press Online for any updates as this weather event moves through the area, including the status of the Cave In Rock Ferry service and road closures.