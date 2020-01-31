Four Chaplains service in Salem Sunday

The service will begin at 11 a.m. All veterans in the area are invited to attend, along with community members who are interested in hearing an emotional service.
American Legion posts nationwide remember Four Chaplains Day with memorial services that pay tribute to the courageous chaplains and the brave young men who lost their lives on that fateful night during World War II. This will be the 77th anniversary of the sinking of the United States Army transport Dorchester and the selfless acts of four U.S. Army chaplains aboard. The Dorchester tragically sunk on Feb. 3, 1943, while crossing the North Atlantic, transporting troops to an American base in Greenland.
“As we remember this tragic event, remember today those who continue in the work of our country to see we have the freedoms we have today,” said Faye Gibson, of the Legion’s auxiliary. “Freedom is not free. May God continue to bless our military and our country.”