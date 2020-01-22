Hampton couple charged with sexual abuse

Time to register for Kindergarten Do you have a child who will be ready for Kindergarten next school year? If so, it's time to pre-register your child. Crittenden ...

Second Amendment Rights movement A local movement to adopt some type of stance supporting Second Amendment Rights may gain steam this morning. A large crowd of gun right...

Deer season ends Monday Monday is the final day of deer season in Kentucky. Archery season, which opened way back in September, is the longest deer hunting sea...

Area Death Anthony Lee “Tony” Collins, 65, of Sturgis died Friday. Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis is in charge of arrangements.