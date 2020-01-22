YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Hampton couple charged with sexual abuse
State Police say the received a call from Livingston County High School regarding a possible incident involving the sexual abuse of a juvenile.
Paxton L. Faulkner Yates, 31, and Christina L. Faulkner Yates, 39, both of Hampton were arrested on various felony charges.
State Police say Paxton Faulkner Yates admitted to sexual contact with a juvenile relative on multiple occasions. Police also say he admitted to photographing and videoing the acts.
State Police said Christina Faulkner Yates reportedly confirmed a juvenile relative had sexual intercourse on multiple occasions with her husband. She further admitted to taking photos and videoing the sexual acts then sent them to her husband electronically, state police said in a news release issued today.
Paxton L. Faulkner Yates was arrested and charged with two counts incest (forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18 years of age), a class B felony; one count of use of a minor under 18 years of age in a sexual performance, a class C felony; possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by minor, a class D felony; and two counts of third-degree rape, a class D felony.
Christina L Faulkner Yates was arrested and charged with two counts of incest (forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or under 18 years of age), a class B felony; one count of possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by minor, a Class D felony; and one count of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by minor, a class D felony.
They were each lodged in the McCracken County Detention Center.
The investigation in ongoing and is being conducted by Detective David Dick with the Kentucky State Police.
1/22/2020 07:16:00 PM