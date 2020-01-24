Learn to identify drug use in teens

Johnson says the program should appeal to every parent whether they have suspicions about drug use or not.
Master Trooper Corey King of the Kentucky State Police will make the presentation. He is a 19-year veteran of the state police and is assigned to Post 16 in Henderson. He resides in Owensboro.
The purpose of this workshop is to ensure that parents and other authorities receive adequate information needed to recognize when a person, especially an adolescent, may be using drugs, Johnson said. The goal is to increase early intervention rates by supplying parents and other authorities with the knowledge and tools necessary to identify the warning signs of drug usage; thereby decreasing the probability that the person will continue drug usage or develop a drug addiction.
The program will have some primary objectives it plans to meet, including helping attendees learn to identify the current, most prevalent drugs, recognize physical and emotional symptoms of drug usage, recognize the material signs of drug usage and understand the importance of early intervention.
There will be snacks and drawings at the event. No reservation is need and the program is free.