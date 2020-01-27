Monday, January 27, 2020

Livingston sheriff searching for missing man

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person, Gary L. Cowen, 62, of Salem.

Cowen was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in rural Livingston County on Johnson Road.

Cowan is described as a white male, six feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

In a news release about the missing individual, Livingston County Sheriff's Department described Cowan as possibly "suffering from some mental health issues." He is not believed to be a danger.

Anyone with information should contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Department at (270) 928-2122 or the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.
