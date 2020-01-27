YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, January 27, 2020
Livingston sheriff searching for missing man
Cowen was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in rural Livingston County on Johnson Road.
Cowan is described as a white male, six feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
In a news release about the missing individual, Livingston County Sheriff's Department described Cowan as possibly "suffering from some mental health issues." He is not believed to be a danger.
Anyone with information should contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Department at (270) 928-2122 or the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 1/27/2020 01:50:00 PM