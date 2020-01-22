YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Local prosecutor weights in on truth in sentencing
One of the ways the legislature has sought to save money is a mandate of deferred prosecution or presumptive probation for drug possession cases. In addition, the legislature cut the penalty time back from 1-5 years for possession of schedule II narcotics such as heroin, cocaine or methamphetamine to 1-3 years for the ... Read Commonwealth Attorney Zac Greenwell's complete op-ed piece in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press, on sale at newsstands now.
