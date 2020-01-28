Narcan training Thursday in Eddyville

|Click Image to Enlarge
A training at the Lyon County Convention Center at Lee Jones Park in Eddyville will be offered from 3-6 p.m., Thursday (today). Free Narcan kits will be given to those attending the training, which only takes 10-15 minutes.
Jim Tolley, interim director of the Pennyrile District Health Department, said Narcan has a very high rate of saving lives. He said the Lyon County overdoses happened to adults ages 30-60.
“These kits are not just for addicts, and the sooner they are administered the better,” Tolley said.
