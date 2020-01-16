North College Street house for sale

School superintendent evaluation released Crittenden County's Board of Education has released its recent evaluation of Superintendent Vince Clark. The school board conducts a...

Incumbent Bechler has opposition for House seat There will be a race in the Kentucky House 4th District in the fall of 2020. Four-term Republican state Rep. Lynn Bechler of Marion will...

Judge anticipates push for 2A Sanctuary here Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom anticipates a grassroots movement here to compel local leaders to explore making this commu...

Second Amendment Rights movement A local movement to adopt some type of stance supporting Second Amendment Rights may gain steam this morning. A large crowd of gun right...