Thursday, January 16, 2020
North College Street house for sale
This 2 bedroom house a couple of blocks from the courthouse is idea for families starting out or older couples downsizing.
Al Starnes of Coldwell Banker Service 1st Realty is showing the listing, which is 1,300 square feet and has an unfinished basement and finished attic.
Call Starnes to see this home.
Crittenden Press Online
1/16/2020 04:43:00 PM
