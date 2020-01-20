YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, January 20, 2020
Press closed today
The Crittenden Press will be closed Monday, January 20 in recognition of Martin Luther King day.
The Early Bird will be delivered one day late this week due to the holiday and postal delivery schedules.
The Crittenden Press will be on a normal schedule this week.
If you need assistance today please call 270-704-0447.
