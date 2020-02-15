Saturday, February 15, 2020

99-year-old man dies in fire

The body of 99-year-old John W. Floyd was found inside a mobile home after firemen extinguished a blaze at his residence on Nicholes Ave., Friday night around 8pm.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when the first firemen arrived.

We are continuing to follow this tragic incident and working to find out more details for this week's printed edition of the newspaper. 


