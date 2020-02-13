YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Big Load Remains Idle Today
It appears that state highway officials continue to discuss options for the extra-wide load that disrupted traffic and damaged property in Webster and Crittenden counties on Wednesday.
The load was force to idle overnight in eastern Crittenden County, and it was expected to begin moving slowly through Marion today. However, a county official at the scene says that may not be the case.
The superload remained stalled at 11am today on private property near Deanwood. According to Magistrate Dan Wood, who has been in almost constant contact with the moving crew over the past 18 hours, says it will be at least tomorrow before it resumes travel.
It remains unclear which way the load will be allowed to go once it gets moving again. There is some discussion of making it backtrack to a more suitable highway system.
The Press will continue to monitor this situation and bring you the latest information.
