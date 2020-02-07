Cave Springs Road Closing Monday

If all goes as planned, Cave Springs Road in rural Crittenden County will be closed no more than two weeks while the bridge is replaced over Olive Branch Creek.
Work to install the new bridge is scheduled to begin first thing Monday morning.
If there are no setbacks during the installation, the road could reopen by Saturday, Feb. 22.
M&G Services of Marion won the bid and received the county contract to replace the bridge.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Click here to subscribe.
Copyright 2020
The Crittenden Press