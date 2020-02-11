CCHS games tonight at old Butler gym

Crittenden County's boys' and girls' basketball teams will square off against Caldwell County tonight in something akin to a throw-back Tuesday game at the old Princeton Butler Gym.
The girls' game kicks off at 6pm and the boys will player afterwards.
Caldwell's boys are 10-14 on the season and ranked No. 8 in the Second Region while the Rockets are 12-13 and ranked No. 10 in the region.
The Lady Tigers are 12-11 and ranked No. 9 in the region while Crittenden County's girls are currently 15-6 overall and ranked 8th in the region.