Thursday, February 20, 2020
City's largest meth case going federal
While heroin, fentanyl and other opioids have dominated much of the nation's focus, crystal meth rules the streets in Kentucky.
From a Louisville Courier-Journal newspaper report last week to your very own Crittenden Press, statewide media has been blowing the whistle on meth. Lawmen and prosecutors say Mexican cartel is largely responsible for the influx of highly pure methamphetamine rolling into the Kentucky.
The cost is dropping as the demand is rising.
See this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press for more on that local case going before a federal grand jury and what others across Kentucky are saying about the "traffickers of this poison..."
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 2/20/2020 02:06:00 AM