Concerns rise for missing Salem man

Last seen at the restaurant in Salem just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 22, Gary “Gabby” Cowan, 62, had left home without his wallet, a jacket or cigarettes.
“He wouldn’t even go out on the front porch without cigarettes,” said his niece, Heather Franklin, who along with other family and friends, has been turning over every stone they can find in search of Cowan.
He has been described by law enforcement and family as having suffered from mental health issues. He also has a number of physical health issues, including a heart condition and high blood pressure.
Oddly, Cowan left his mother’s home on Church Street in Salem on Tuesday, Jan. 21 without anything except the clothes on his back. Investigators say he was wearing a black and red plaid “lumberjack style” shirt and blue jeans.
There is no particular reason to think he’s met with foul play, but investigators and family say it cannot be ruled out.
“If he died somewhere of natural causes, why haven’t we found him,” asked Franklin. “We don’t really think anyone has harmed him, but where’s he at?”
It is not uncommon for Cowan to leave home and be gone for two or three days at a time, but even then he generally
maintains contact by phone with his elderly mother.
maintains contact by phone with his elderly mother.
“This is out of normal character for him. There is just no trace of him,” Franklin said.
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Detective Devin Brewer said volunteer firemen have flown a drone in the area of one of the places Cowan was last seen. They’ve canvassed the area, talking to people who last had contact with the missing man.
The day he left home, Cowan was found that morning inside a home on Johnson Road, off Shelby Store Road, south of Salem. The homeowner returning from work found him there and asked him to leave. She didn’t know him.
Franklin said Cowan told the woman that he was heading to another nearby residence to see a friend. His niece also said the trailer where Cowan was found looks a whole lot like his own home. She thinks he may have been confused, thinking it was his residence. Cowan had apparently walked about a mile from Salem to Johnson Road. It appears he also walked back to Salem where he was seen shortly before the next day at Simply Southern Café. He asked to do some work at the restaurant in exchange for food.
He also mentioned during the exchange at the restaurant that he was on his way to Evansville. His niece said it isn’t uncommon for him to say he’s going somewhere when he’s really not.
He has a son and ex-wife in Grand Rivers.
Police and relatives have searched all of the places Cowan would routinely frequent. The detective said Evansville authorities have been notified and photos of Cowan sent there.
Franklin says what’s particularly alarming is that Cowan has not accessed his bank account since he went missing three weeks ago. His regular Social Security check was automatically deposited in his bank account on Jan. 31 and it hasn’t been touched.
Cowan is described as a white male, six feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information should contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Department at (270) 928-2122 or the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.