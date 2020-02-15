Concerns rise for missing Salem man

Cave in Rock Ferry closing The Cave in Rock Ferry will cease operating tonight at 6pm due to high water on the Ohio River. It is unclear how long the ferry will be idl...

First Responders busy tonight in County UPDATE A body was found in the burned trailer. Identity has now been confirmed as John W. Floyd, an elderly man who lived there alone. ORIG...

Marion and Fredonia Beware of Wide Load There is some indication that the super-wide load traveling along public highways in Crittenden County today will come through downtown Ma...

Update on Oversized Load Plans for Thursday Updated from Kentucky Transportation Department A slow-moving superload hauling caravan was traveling Ky. 120 through eastern Crittenden...