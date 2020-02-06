YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, February 6, 2020
Family, authorities still looking for Salem man
He has been described by law enforcement and family as having suffered from mental health issues. He also has a number of physical health problems, including a heart condition and high blood pressure.
Oddly, Cowan left his mother’s home on Church Street in Salem on Tuesday, Jan. 21 without anything except the clothes on his back. Investigators say he was wearing a black and red plaid “lumberjack style” shirt and blue jeans. He was seen later that day on Johnson Road south of Salem off Shelby Store Road, and the following day at the restaurant in Salem where he was looking for food.
There is no particular reason to think he’s met with foul play, his niece Heather Franklin, told The Press this week.
What’s particularly alarming. Franklin says, is that Cowan has not accessed his bank account since he went missing two weeks ago.
A search around Salem has been conducted by family and law enforcement using drones and on horseback.
Cowan is described as a white male, six feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information should contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Department at (270) 928-2122 or the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.
The Crittenden Press continues to follow this ongoing missing person story and will have a further details in next week's printed edition.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 2/06/2020 07:05:00 PM