Sunday, February 23, 2020
Ferry could resume operation Monday PM
Based on the latest river forecast, the Cave in Rock Ferry could reopen sometime in the afternoon Monday.
The Ferry temporarily closed at 6 p.m., Saturday due to rising floodwaters that covered KY 91 near the Kentucky Landing. Floodwaters have been dropping slowly since Friday.
Stay tuned to The Press Online for further notices.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
2/23/2020 08:12:00 PM
