Sunday, February 23, 2020

Ferry could resume operation Monday PM

Based on the latest river forecast, the Cave in Rock Ferry could reopen sometime in the afternoon Monday.

The Ferry temporarily closed at 6 p.m., Saturday due to rising floodwaters that covered KY 91 near the Kentucky Landing.  Floodwaters have been dropping slowly since Friday.

Stay tuned to The Press Online for further notices. 
