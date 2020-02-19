YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Friday Census forum open to public
Kisha Mische Jeffrey, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, will present information about the Census during a meeting at 8am at the Crittenden County Public Library.
This program was originally scheduled to be presented at a Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership Breakfast on Friday, but it was cancelled today.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said the Census program is particularly important to the county's future. Crittenden has lost population over the past several decades. Newcom hopes that a recent bump in the number of retirees coming to the community might have an affect on the Census figures in 2020.
More people equates to more funding for a variety of community programs, Newcom said.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 2/19/2020 02:15:00 PM