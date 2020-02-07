Local Phone Scam Reported by Bank

Downtown Marion Restaurant Status After almost three years on South Main Street, Anna Mae’s on Main has closed. The locally-owned restaurant closed at the end of last wee...

Structure fire in Midway Local firemen are responding to a structure fire on U.S. 60 West in the Midway community. It was reported that smoke was coming from a h...

Money in, money out for 641 The State of Kentucky unveiled its new Six-Year Road Plan late last week and it appears that there could be some movement toward beginning...

Hall of Fame inducts 2 on Friday Two former student-athletes will be enshrined in the Farmers Bank Marion-Crittenden County Athletics Hall of Fame during a ceremony betwee...