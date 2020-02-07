YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, February 7, 2020
Local Phone Scam Reported by Bank
Customers told bank representatives that they've received calls from the "Farmers Bank Fraud Department." The caller asks for log-in credentials to the customer's digital banking.
"We would never call and ask for that information," said Paja Crider, bank vice president.
Crider says customers should never give their long-in credentials to anyone.
If customers believe their account could potentially be compromised, they should change their password immediately. They should then monitor their account for any unrecognized transactions and if any appear, notify the bank.
