Thursday, February 13, 2020
Marion and Fredonia Beware of Wide Load
The caravan, which includes multiple flaggers and support vehicles, will pass through Fredonia on this proposed route.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Vehicle Enforcement officials have been working with the load's crew to design the best route possible. It was originally planned to go through Livingston County on US 60. It appears those plans have changed, but this information has not been confirmed by state officials.
The 195 ft. long truck and trailer has a load that is17 ft.- 6 inch tall and weighs 400,000 pounds. It is a high-pressure industrial device that originated in Cincinnati and is heading to Mississippi.
The load was stopped yesterday afternoon and idled east of Marion near the Deanwood community. There is some indication from crew members that the caravan will begin moving again this morning at about 9:30am and heading toward Marion at a pace of about 5mph.
