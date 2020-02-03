Money in, money out for 641

The State of Kentucky unveiled its new Six-Year Road Plan late last week and it appears that there could be some movement toward beginning phase two of the U.S. 641 relocation project in Lyon County, but state Rep. Lynn Bechler (R-Marion) wasn't too pleased with what was missing.
As presented, the highway plan calls for $5.2 million to be spent in 2021 for right of way procurement and utilities relocation for 4.53 miles of U.S. 641 in Lyon County.
Another $19.1 million is in the highway plan in 2024 for construction.
But there were millions more pulled from the proposed spending for 641, Bechler says.
