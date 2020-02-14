Superload must repair trailer in Trigg County

The hauler, Miller Transportation, says some repairs will be required to the specialized trailer before it can resume travel, making it likely the truck and large chemical storage tank it is hauling will not be back on the road until sometime Sunday or Monday.
The multi-axle truck normally moves at about 5 to 10 miles per hour. Due to the width and height of the load, the effort required by support crews to help the superload maneuver creates significant traffic delays, particularly going through cities where utility lines may have to be lifted to allow it to pass.
Motorists who encounter the load on the road are asked to use caution and follow directions of the support crew.
The crew has been on the road for 9 days. They expect to take another 7 or 8 days to reach their destination in Mississippi.