WARNING: Wide Load Coming through County

|These photos of the wide load were provided by witnesses.
Local and state highway departments and public safety officials say they were unaware and for the most part unprepared for a wide load that is coming through rural Crittenden County, taking up both lanes of the highway.
The tractor-trailing pulling a massive piece of equipment was last reported on Ky. 120 near the intersection of Ky. 1917 in eastern Crittenden County at about 2:15pm. It moving at a very slow pace, according to witnesses.
It was so wide, the rig had trouble passing across the Montezuma Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster County Line.
Motorists should take particular caution in that part of the county. The rig is reportedly going to enter Marion on Ky. 120 and pass through town, but it's unclear what route it will take from there.