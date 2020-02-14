YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, February 14, 2020
WIDE LOAD coming through Marion today
That super-loaded tractor-trailer hauling a piece of industrial equipment plans to come through Marion today en route to Eddyville.
The final destination is Mississippi for the load that reportedly originated in Cincinnati.
Local officials say the transport company studied multiple routes on Thursday while the rig was idled on private property in rural Crittenden County on the side of Ky. 120.
The plan is for the transport company to begin heading toward Marion before noon, perhaps as early as 10:30am. Moving at approximately 5mph, the load could be in Marion around lunchtime if all goes well for the transport crew.
In Marion, the caravan that includes multiple support vehicles is expected to create traffic issues. The super-load takes up almost all of both lanes of traffic.
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 2/14/2020 10:04:00 AM