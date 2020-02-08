Youth baseball, softball registration now open

Skills assessment and registration will be held from 10 a.m., until noon on Saturday, March 7 at the Crittenden County Middle School gymnasium.
Registration fees vary between $25 and $40 depending upon the league. There are family discounts available for multiple children.
Players who fail to register by March 7 will be charged a $25 late fee. Forms are available by CLICKING HERE, or on the Dugout Club Facebook Page, at The Press office or at Insurance in Marion. Forms can be mailed to Dugout Club, PO Box 5, Marion, KY 42064.
Boys and girls may register for kickball or rookie baseball. Kickball is for ages 4-5 and rookie baseball is for ages 5-6. Rookie baseball is an introductory league where coaches pitch to batters.
There are two age divisions for boys and girls who want to play baseball and softball. The minor leagues (age 9-10) are coach pitch and player pitch. The major leagues (age 11-12) are player pitch.
The two leagues for children ages 9-12 will be require some travel to nearby communities.
Practice will begin March 30 and games will played in May and June.
For more information, call Tanner Tabor at 859-333-9751.