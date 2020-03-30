Monday Update: Virus Testing in Crittenden County

Over the past two weeks, eight individuals have been tested for the virus at Crittenden Community Hospital and seven have proven negative. One test remains outstanding.
The Crittenden Press printed edition this week will have the latest on local efforts to combat the disease, including observations from local bankers with regard to the CARES legislation – the U.S. relief package passed last week in Congress.
